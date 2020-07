Amenities

This 10-unit property in the Austin neighborhood on the west side of Chicago features apartments with High-end Finishes, Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Eat-in Kitchens. Walking distance to Cottonwood Playlot Park, Golden Hook Fish & Chicken, and A&N Grocery. Commute easily via CTA Green Line at the Cicero stop and several bus lines. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing