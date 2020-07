Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking bbq/grill garage

Unit 608 Available 08/07/20 Huge price drop on huge 1 bed in South loop! - Property Id: 257896



Over 908 sqft! 1 bed 1 bath in perfect South loop location. Close to grocery stores and CTA lines. Easy access to highway.

Unit features:

-10' Ceilings

-Huge walk-in closet

-Hardwood Floors

-Full Size Washer and Dryer

-Balcony

-Large Closets

-Linen Closets & Pantry Storage

-Custom Cabinetry

-Huge counter space



Building amenities include:

-Lounge

-Gym

-Grill areas with outdoor cooking equipment

-Indoor Dog Park

-Dry Cleaning/Laundry Lockers

-Garage



Call - Text - Email for more info



Anthony Barbosa | Luxury Leasing Consultant

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Phone: 224-532-7876



