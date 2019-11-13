750 N Rush

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center car charging coffee bar concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby package receiving

FLOORPLAN: 02 & 06 | CONVERTIBLE 1 BED | 1 BATH | FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS | IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER | RENOVATED OPEN KITCHEN | STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES | LARGE LIVING SPACES | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | FILLED WITH NATURAL LIGHT | SOUTH FACING | 640 SQ FT Luxury Apartment Amenities: Every Detail will Delight You. You'll experience extraordinary views of the city while enjoying luxurious upgrades including new Italian porcelain tile flooring in the bathrooms, kitchen and foyer. Kitchens also feature European-style white cabinetry, premium granite countertops and stainless-steel GE appliances, including the dishwasher and built-in microwave. Brand new Swedish ASKO washer and dryer in every residence. They won't raise the humidity of the surrounding air: Kitchens feature European style kitchen cabinetry and are fully equipped with thick, rich granite countertops & sparkling new stainless steel General Electric appliances, including: Self cleaning oven and range Microwave oven Frost-free refrigerator and freezer with ice maker Three-cycle automatic dishwasher Living Rooms are inviting and offer breathtaking views from all apartments. Among the features are: Floor-to-ceiling windows Gracious and inviting floor plan Adapts to many furniture configurations Wall-to-wall carpeting Dining Areas make entertaining easy and give your table a backdrop of the city! Half-height or floor-to-ceiling windows Windows that actually open to let in fresh air Wall-to-wall carpeting Expansive views Bedrooms are spacious and private. Full-height windows in select apartments Excellent use of wall space Wall-to-wall carpeting Bathrooms are pleasant, tasteful and easy to clean. Cultured marble sinks and counter tops Clean, open design Jacuzzi tubs in select apartments Walk-in Closets are roomy and convenient Fully carpeted Plenty of hanging space Lots of storage Amenities You'll Actually Use. Our hospitality begins every weekday morning with free coffee in our lobby. Among all the amenities you'll come to count on are: Smoke-Free Apartment Living! Completely redesigned 24-hour Fitness & Business Centers with state-of-the-art equipment 24-Hour door service Fabulous heated outdoor swimming pool & spacious sundeck Barbecue grills Free password-protected basic WiFi throughout Free Bike storage and additional storage space options available In-building dry cleaner In-building convenience store and Potbelly Sandwich Shop Covered garage parking Electric car charging station in garage Zipcars & I-Go Cars available Concierge On-site management & maintenance Package receiving Our fitness center offers a great variety of equipment including the following: Treadmills (Matrix) Elliptical Trainers (Precor EFX556 & Matrix) Stepper (Stairmaster) Upright bike (Precor C846) Recumbent bike (Tectrix) Training bag (Century) 3-position weight system (Catalina) Weight benches Free Weights Exercise mats & ball What's more, television monitors will make your workout go a whole lot faster. Keep in mind, if you're working out during warmer weather, you can cool off in the refreshing pool you've been watching through the windows. Move in Fee: $450 Application Fee: $50 Cat Fee: $400 Utilities Included: Air Conditioning, Basic Wifi, Water/Sewage, Trash/Recycling Additional Utilities: Electric, Gas/Heat (average $.07/sqft) and Cable T.V. (Comcast or RCN starting at $30/mth)



Terms: One year lease