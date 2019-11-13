All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

750 N Rush

750 North Rush Street · (630) 247-9907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 North Rush Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,053

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
package receiving
FLOORPLAN: 02 & 06 | CONVERTIBLE 1 BED | 1 BATH | FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS | IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER | RENOVATED OPEN KITCHEN | STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES | LARGE LIVING SPACES | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | FILLED WITH NATURAL LIGHT | SOUTH FACING | 640 SQ FT Luxury Apartment Amenities: Every Detail will Delight You. You'll experience extraordinary views of the city while enjoying luxurious upgrades including new Italian porcelain tile flooring in the bathrooms, kitchen and foyer. Kitchens also feature European-style white cabinetry, premium granite countertops and stainless-steel GE appliances, including the dishwasher and built-in microwave. Brand new Swedish ASKO washer and dryer in every residence. They won't raise the humidity of the surrounding air: Kitchens feature European style kitchen cabinetry and are fully equipped with thick, rich granite countertops & sparkling new stainless steel General Electric appliances, including: Self cleaning oven and range Microwave oven Frost-free refrigerator and freezer with ice maker Three-cycle automatic dishwasher Living Rooms are inviting and offer breathtaking views from all apartments. Among the features are: Floor-to-ceiling windows Gracious and inviting floor plan Adapts to many furniture configurations Wall-to-wall carpeting Dining Areas make entertaining easy and give your table a backdrop of the city! Half-height or floor-to-ceiling windows Windows that actually open to let in fresh air Wall-to-wall carpeting Expansive views Bedrooms are spacious and private. Full-height windows in select apartments Excellent use of wall space Wall-to-wall carpeting Bathrooms are pleasant, tasteful and easy to clean. Cultured marble sinks and counter tops Clean, open design Jacuzzi tubs in select apartments Walk-in Closets are roomy and convenient Fully carpeted Plenty of hanging space Lots of storage Amenities You'll Actually Use. Our hospitality begins every weekday morning with free coffee in our lobby. Among all the amenities you'll come to count on are: Smoke-Free Apartment Living! Completely redesigned 24-hour Fitness & Business Centers with state-of-the-art equipment 24-Hour door service Fabulous heated outdoor swimming pool & spacious sundeck Barbecue grills Free password-protected basic WiFi throughout Free Bike storage and additional storage space options available In-building dry cleaner In-building convenience store and Potbelly Sandwich Shop Covered garage parking Electric car charging station in garage Zipcars & I-Go Cars available Concierge On-site management & maintenance Package receiving Our fitness center offers a great variety of equipment including the following: Treadmills (Matrix) Elliptical Trainers (Precor EFX556 & Matrix) Stepper (Stairmaster) Upright bike (Precor C846) Recumbent bike (Tectrix) Training bag (Century) 3-position weight system (Catalina) Weight benches Free Weights Exercise mats & ball What's more, television monitors will make your workout go a whole lot faster. Keep in mind, if you're working out during warmer weather, you can cool off in the refreshing pool you've been watching through the windows. Move in Fee: $450 Application Fee: $50 Cat Fee: $400 Utilities Included: Air Conditioning, Basic Wifi, Water/Sewage, Trash/Recycling Additional Utilities: Electric, Gas/Heat (average $.07/sqft) and Cable T.V. (Comcast or RCN starting at $30/mth)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 N Rush have any available units?
750 N Rush has a unit available for $2,053 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 N Rush have?
Some of 750 N Rush's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 N Rush currently offering any rent specials?
750 N Rush isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 N Rush pet-friendly?
No, 750 N Rush is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 750 N Rush offer parking?
Yes, 750 N Rush does offer parking.
Does 750 N Rush have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 N Rush offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 N Rush have a pool?
Yes, 750 N Rush has a pool.
Does 750 N Rush have accessible units?
No, 750 N Rush does not have accessible units.
Does 750 N Rush have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 N Rush has units with dishwashers.
