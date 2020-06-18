735 West Fulton Street

Amenities

Great 1-bedroom unit with a view | In-Unit Laundry | Parking Included!

One bedroom/ one bathroom loft in super Fulton Market area with stunning city views from the soaring living room and bedroom windows. Located on the eighth floor, this true loft is full of character and style. Large, airy living room with adjacent balcony maximizes views. Open plan kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher, kitchen island and pendant lighting. Bedroom also shares same city view and has abundant built-in closets. Well-appointed bathroom with granite counter and marble floors. Washer and dryer in-unit. Central air and heat. Water, basic cable and internet are included with the building. Designated garage parking space also included. This newer construction building features a doorman and exercise room. Close to bars, restaurants, new Jewel Osco, highway access and downtown.



