All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 735 West Fulton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
735 West Fulton Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:11 PM

735 West Fulton Street

735 West Fulton Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1701035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

735 West Fulton Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Great 1-bedroom unit with a view | In-Unit Laundry | Parking Included!
One bedroom/ one bathroom loft in super Fulton Market area with stunning city views from the soaring living room and bedroom windows. Located on the eighth floor, this true loft is full of character and style. Large, airy living room with adjacent balcony maximizes views. Open plan kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher, kitchen island and pendant lighting. Bedroom also shares same city view and has abundant built-in closets. Well-appointed bathroom with granite counter and marble floors. Washer and dryer in-unit. Central air and heat. Water, basic cable and internet are included with the building. Designated garage parking space also included. This newer construction building features a doorman and exercise room. Close to bars, restaurants, new Jewel Osco, highway access and downtown.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Garage, New Construction, Balcony, Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 West Fulton Street have any available units?
735 West Fulton Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 West Fulton Street have?
Some of 735 West Fulton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 West Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
735 West Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 West Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 735 West Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 735 West Fulton Street offer parking?
Yes, 735 West Fulton Street does offer parking.
Does 735 West Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 West Fulton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 West Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 735 West Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 735 West Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 735 West Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 735 West Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 West Fulton Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 735 West Fulton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4721 S. Ellis Avenue
4721 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
3141 N Sheffield
3141 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
5125 S.kenwood Ave
5125 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
7941 S Marquette
7941 S Marquette Ave
Chicago, IL 60617

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity