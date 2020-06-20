All apartments in Chicago
727 South Dearborn Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

727 South Dearborn Street

727 South Dearborn Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1770825
Location

727 South Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful loft with floor to ceiling windows looking over Printers Row views!!
Don't miss this huge 1600 sq ft corner unit loft with high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and great views of the city! This unit features a large open kitchen, renovated bathroom with both shower and separate bath tub, in-unit laundry and a very spacious walk-in closet! Excellent Printer's Row location within walking distance to the Loop, Museum Campus, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joes and public transportation. Garage parking available across the street at 801 S Plymouth for $225/mo.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 South Dearborn Street have any available units?
727 South Dearborn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 South Dearborn Street have?
Some of 727 South Dearborn Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 South Dearborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 South Dearborn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 South Dearborn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 South Dearborn Street is pet friendly.
Does 727 South Dearborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 727 South Dearborn Street does offer parking.
Does 727 South Dearborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 South Dearborn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 South Dearborn Street have a pool?
No, 727 South Dearborn Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 South Dearborn Street have accessible units?
No, 727 South Dearborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 South Dearborn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 South Dearborn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
