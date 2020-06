Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly Rehabbed 1Bedroom /Bath Convertible Apt - Property Id: 285506



Professionally Managed 6- unit building



Current Vaccancies :

Junior-Size 1bd/1bd Apartment

Renting for $1000

$500 non Non-Refundable Move in fee required



1bd/1ba Convertible Apartment

Renting for $1150 /Month

$500 non-refundable move in fee required



Brand New Everything

Original Hardwood Floors, updated Stainless steel appliances, on site laundry

(Coming Soon) Stand up Showers in all available units , private balcony

No pets allowed



Easy approval ?



To Schedule a Private tour of this property

Contact your favorite Realtor

Vegus Capelli with Dreamspots Leasing

(773) 593-3562 Text for faster response.



Properties are leased

On a first come first serve basis

Dont delay contact me today

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285506

Property Id 285506



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5798178)