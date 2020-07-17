All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7205 N Oakley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:03 AM

7205 N Oakley Ave

7205 North Oakley Avenue · (847) 722-8436
Location

7205 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in West Ridge. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, microwave, and attached garage. No utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: August 1st 2020. $2,800/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact 7215 N. Oakley LLC at 847-722-8436 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 N Oakley Ave have any available units?
7205 N Oakley Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7205 N Oakley Ave have?
Some of 7205 N Oakley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 N Oakley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7205 N Oakley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 N Oakley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7205 N Oakley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7205 N Oakley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7205 N Oakley Ave offers parking.
Does 7205 N Oakley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7205 N Oakley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 N Oakley Ave have a pool?
No, 7205 N Oakley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7205 N Oakley Ave have accessible units?
No, 7205 N Oakley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 N Oakley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7205 N Oakley Ave has units with dishwashers.
