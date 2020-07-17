7205 N Oakley Ave

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in West Ridge. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, microwave, and attached garage. No utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: August 1st 2020. $2,800/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact 7215 N. Oakley LLC at 847-722-8436 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.