7205 N Oakley Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in West Ridge. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, microwave, and attached garage. No utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: August 1st 2020. $2,800/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact 7215 N. Oakley LLC at 847-722-8436 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.