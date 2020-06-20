716 West Eastman Street

Amenities

Great looking (VACANT) 3 level brick Condo/Townhouse with great looking rooftop views of the Cityscape! Please come see this 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms property today as it is vacant and easy to show. The master suite has a shared Jack and Jill bathroom with a very nice sized double vanity, stand up shower and separate bathtub. Kitchen has tons of storage space with Maple cabinets, attractive large Island with black appliances. Generous size family room on the 1st floor with the .5 bath and a walk-in closet. The main floor has a generous size Living room too with Beautiful Bay windows, Gas fireplace for those cold wintry nights. The Living room backs up to the Kitchen and Dining combo space. Washer and Dryer located on that level too. As you walk up to the top floor you have Two Large bedrooms 1 with 2 walk-in closets and the other with a very generous sized closet too. Two-car attached garage in the rear. AC & Furnace serviced every year. 2007 hardwood floors installed. Super close to everything! All of the above is within .25 miles from your new home. ArcLight cinemas, Mariano's, whole foods, Dick's sporting goods, Target, Stanton Park, Seward Park, all the great shopping along North Avenue. SCHOOL INFO: Hawthorne Elementary Scholastic Academy 10/10 & Young Magnet High School 10/10