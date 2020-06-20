All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:43 PM

716 West Eastman Street

716 W Eastman St · (773) 936-2714
Location

716 W Eastman St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great looking (VACANT) 3 level brick Condo/Townhouse with great looking rooftop views of the Cityscape! Please come see this 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms property today as it is vacant and easy to show. The master suite has a shared Jack and Jill bathroom with a very nice sized double vanity, stand up shower and separate bathtub. Kitchen has tons of storage space with Maple cabinets, attractive large Island with black appliances. Generous size family room on the 1st floor with the .5 bath and a walk-in closet. The main floor has a generous size Living room too with Beautiful Bay windows, Gas fireplace for those cold wintry nights. The Living room backs up to the Kitchen and Dining combo space. Washer and Dryer located on that level too. As you walk up to the top floor you have Two Large bedrooms 1 with 2 walk-in closets and the other with a very generous sized closet too. Two-car attached garage in the rear. AC & Furnace serviced every year. 2007 hardwood floors installed. Super close to everything! All of the above is within .25 miles from your new home. ArcLight cinemas, Mariano's, whole foods, Dick's sporting goods, Target, Stanton Park, Seward Park, all the great shopping along North Avenue. SCHOOL INFO: Hawthorne Elementary Scholastic Academy 10/10 & Young Magnet High School 10/10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 West Eastman Street have any available units?
716 West Eastman Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 West Eastman Street have?
Some of 716 West Eastman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 West Eastman Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 West Eastman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 West Eastman Street pet-friendly?
No, 716 West Eastman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 716 West Eastman Street offer parking?
Yes, 716 West Eastman Street does offer parking.
Does 716 West Eastman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 West Eastman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 West Eastman Street have a pool?
No, 716 West Eastman Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 West Eastman Street have accessible units?
No, 716 West Eastman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 West Eastman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 West Eastman Street has units with dishwashers.
