Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Norwood Park second floor unit recently remodeled has two bedrooms, one remodeled bath, new kitchen, newly painted, newly sanded hardwood floors, laundry in unit, nice yard, no pets, no smoking. Nice quiet & safe neighborhood, very walkable to shopping, dining & nightlife by Harlem/Devon/NW Hwy. Norwood Metra a half-mile away, walk/bike to forest preserve & bike trails. Good credit and stable/sufficient income required, no exceptions. Available 05/15, call with any questions!!