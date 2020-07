Amenities

Come see this stunning River West unit (707 Milwaukee) Available August 1st Features: *Third Floor Unit *Granite Counters *Stainless Steel Appliances *Large Living Space *Hardwood Floors *In Unit Laundry *Central Heat/Air *Walk in Closets *High Ceilings *Keyless Entry w/ Phone App. Capabilities *Video Buzzer Security System *Enormous Roof Deck with Full City Skyline Views (shared) *Elevator Access *Outdoor Parking Spot Available for $125/month *2 blocks from Blue Line *Very Easy Highway Access *Walking Distance to Popular Dining/Entertainment Please call or text Max for inquiries and showings (847)533-8762



Terms: One year lease