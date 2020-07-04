705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E

Amenities

Located in the heart of Lincoln Park, this 2 bedroom + office/2 bath condo offers an extra-wide, open concept floor plan leading out to a balcony perfect for grilling. Great for entertaining, the sun-filled rooms with 10' ceilings are inviting and comfortable. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space for cooking, as well as a built-in desk. The master bath has a shower opposite the jacuzzi tub with a double vanity in between. Custom closets are conveniently built out in the bedrooms. The third bedroom features Trimline finishes, and is set up as an office. Ideally located near fabulous east Lincoln Park and Lakeview restaurants, shops, Trader Joes, parks, the lake front and much more! No pets in the unit.