Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 PM

705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E

705 West Wrightwood Avenue · (773) 908-3632
Location

705 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Located in the heart of Lincoln Park, this 2 bedroom + office/2 bath condo offers an extra-wide, open concept floor plan leading out to a balcony perfect for grilling. Great for entertaining, the sun-filled rooms with 10' ceilings are inviting and comfortable. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space for cooking, as well as a built-in desk. The master bath has a shower opposite the jacuzzi tub with a double vanity in between. Custom closets are conveniently built out in the bedrooms. The third bedroom features Trimline finishes, and is set up as an office. Ideally located near fabulous east Lincoln Park and Lakeview restaurants, shops, Trader Joes, parks, the lake front and much more! No pets in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E have any available units?
705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E have?
Some of 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E currently offering any rent specials?
705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E pet-friendly?
No, 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E offer parking?
No, 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E does not offer parking.
Does 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E have a pool?
No, 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E does not have a pool.
Does 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E have accessible units?
No, 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E does not have accessible units.
Does 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E has units with dishwashers.
