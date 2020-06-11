All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7004 S Chappel Ave 1F

7004 South Chappel Avenue · (312) 600-8924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7004 South Chappel Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1F · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Chappel East Side Beauty - Property Id: 157769

Beautiful 2BR/2BA
1st Floor --- APT w/ WASHER/DRYER (Move-in fee)

Newly rehabbed 2 bedrooms, 2 bath apartment.

Close to highway, Metra, buses (15, 95), and walking distance to the beach.

Dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer, granite countertops, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, spacious rooms. The tenant is responsible to pay electric and gas bills. Tenant is also responsible for heat.

Section 8 welcome.

Full Background, Eviction and Credit Screening Fee/Per Adult 18 + up --- All Income Must Be Verifiable --- Move in Fee $350!
Don't Miss Out....

---- Call 312.600.8924 Real Estate Hotline ----
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157769
Property Id 157769

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F have any available units?
7004 S Chappel Ave 1F has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F have?
Some of 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F currently offering any rent specials?
7004 S Chappel Ave 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F pet-friendly?
No, 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F offer parking?
No, 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F does not offer parking.
Does 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F have a pool?
No, 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F does not have a pool.
Does 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F have accessible units?
No, 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7004 S Chappel Ave 1F has units with dishwashers.
