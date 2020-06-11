7004 S Chappel Ave 1F

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Beautiful 2BR/2BA

1st Floor --- APT w/ WASHER/DRYER (Move-in fee)



Newly rehabbed 2 bedrooms, 2 bath apartment.



Close to highway, Metra, buses (15, 95), and walking distance to the beach.



Dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer, granite countertops, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, spacious rooms. The tenant is responsible to pay electric and gas bills. Tenant is also responsible for heat.



Section 8 welcome.



Full Background, Eviction and Credit Screening Fee/Per Adult 18 + up --- All Income Must Be Verifiable --- Move in Fee $350!

No Dogs Allowed



