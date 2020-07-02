All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 700 W Van Buren St 1301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
700 W Van Buren St 1301
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

700 W Van Buren St 1301

700 W Van Buren St · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

700 W Van Buren St, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1301 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful northeast corner 2bed/2ba in highly - Property Id: 286856

Beautiful northeast corner 2bed/2ba in highly desirable West Loop location. Approximately 1200+ square feet. Features split floor plan with newly remodeled hardwood floors. Floor to ceiling windows & exposed concrete ceilings. In-unit laundry. Balcony w/ eastern facing city views of downtown. Rent includes garage parking, basic cable and internet. Walking distance to the Loop, Blue line Clinton or UIC-Halsted stops, Union and Ogilvie Transportation Stations, Randolph/Fulton Market district, Greek Town and much more in the sought out West Loop area!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/700-w-van-buren-st-chicago-il-unit-1301/286856
Property Id 286856

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 W Van Buren St 1301 have any available units?
700 W Van Buren St 1301 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 W Van Buren St 1301 have?
Some of 700 W Van Buren St 1301's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 W Van Buren St 1301 currently offering any rent specials?
700 W Van Buren St 1301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 W Van Buren St 1301 pet-friendly?
No, 700 W Van Buren St 1301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 700 W Van Buren St 1301 offer parking?
Yes, 700 W Van Buren St 1301 offers parking.
Does 700 W Van Buren St 1301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 W Van Buren St 1301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 W Van Buren St 1301 have a pool?
No, 700 W Van Buren St 1301 does not have a pool.
Does 700 W Van Buren St 1301 have accessible units?
No, 700 W Van Buren St 1301 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 W Van Buren St 1301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 W Van Buren St 1301 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 700 W Van Buren St 1301?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
7800-06 S Essex
7800 S Essex Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
5832 W North Ave
5832 W North Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
The Seneca
200 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
3309 N Southport
3309 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
632-42 W Addison St
632 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60653

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity