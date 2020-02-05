All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 70 W Burton Pl 3108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
70 W Burton Pl 3108
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

70 W Burton Pl 3108

70 W Burton Pl · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

70 W Burton Pl, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3108 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous High-Rise Penthouse | One Bed, One Bath - Property Id: 252565

Gorgeous High-Rise Penthouse | One Bed, One Bath in Gold Coast Beautiful, rarely available top floor unit. Watch the sunset in this newly rehabbed 1 bed / 1 bath. This fantastic community offers 2 massive pools, tennis courts, sun decks, playgrounds, hospitality rooms and more. Garage parking may be available for $130 a month.Doorman building with internet, cable, heat and water included in rent. Walk to public transportation or secure parking through the building. Steps to Chicago's best restaurants, shopping and nightlife. VACANT and ready for move in!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252565
Property Id 252565

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5676062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 W Burton Pl 3108 have any available units?
70 W Burton Pl 3108 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 W Burton Pl 3108 have?
Some of 70 W Burton Pl 3108's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 W Burton Pl 3108 currently offering any rent specials?
70 W Burton Pl 3108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 W Burton Pl 3108 pet-friendly?
No, 70 W Burton Pl 3108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 70 W Burton Pl 3108 offer parking?
Yes, 70 W Burton Pl 3108 does offer parking.
Does 70 W Burton Pl 3108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 W Burton Pl 3108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 W Burton Pl 3108 have a pool?
Yes, 70 W Burton Pl 3108 has a pool.
Does 70 W Burton Pl 3108 have accessible units?
No, 70 W Burton Pl 3108 does not have accessible units.
Does 70 W Burton Pl 3108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 W Burton Pl 3108 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 70 W Burton Pl 3108?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fullerton Lofts
1509 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5335-5345 S. Kimbark Ave.
5335 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60654
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
512 W Cornelia Ave
512 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity