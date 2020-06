Amenities

This a beautiful 1 bedroom unit located in the South Shore neighborhood. The unit is walking distance to public transportation. There are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the apartment. All black appliances present in kitchen. This unit contains radiator heat. Heat is included in the rent. Tenants are responsible for electric, cooking gas and cable/internet services. There is a non-refundable move-in fee of $350 and application fee is $35. Serious inquiries only please.



