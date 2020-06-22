All apartments in Chicago
6816 N Ashland

6816 North Ashland Boulevard · (773) 360-0456
Location

6816 North Ashland Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Enjoy condo-quality living in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath raised first floor unit, located in a lush gated courtyard building. Note: Interior of unit will be painted. New photos and virtual tour available soon. The spacious and open eat-in kitchen and living areas feature large windows with serene views of the gorgeously landscaped courtyard. Kitchen upgrades include stainless appliances, granite counters, tile back splash, recessed can lighting, and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout.Clean and modern tiled bathrooms. Stacked washer and dryer are conveniently located in-unit, yet behind closet doors and out of sight. Enjoy the shared common roof deck or catch some rays at Loyola Beach- just a few blocks down Pratt Avenue. Enjoy the trendy bars, eateries and shops of Rogers Park. The red line and UPN Metra stations are only 3 blocks away.Pet Friendly. One month security deposit required. Credit/background check fee is $39.95 per applicant. MyTown6025

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6816 N Ashland have any available units?
6816 N Ashland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6816 N Ashland have?
Some of 6816 N Ashland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6816 N Ashland currently offering any rent specials?
6816 N Ashland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6816 N Ashland pet-friendly?
Yes, 6816 N Ashland is pet friendly.
Does 6816 N Ashland offer parking?
No, 6816 N Ashland does not offer parking.
Does 6816 N Ashland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6816 N Ashland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6816 N Ashland have a pool?
No, 6816 N Ashland does not have a pool.
Does 6816 N Ashland have accessible units?
No, 6816 N Ashland does not have accessible units.
Does 6816 N Ashland have units with dishwashers?
No, 6816 N Ashland does not have units with dishwashers.
