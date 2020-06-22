6816 N Ashland

Amenities

Enjoy condo-quality living in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath raised first floor unit, located in a lush gated courtyard building. Note: Interior of unit will be painted. New photos and virtual tour available soon. The spacious and open eat-in kitchen and living areas feature large windows with serene views of the gorgeously landscaped courtyard. Kitchen upgrades include stainless appliances, granite counters, tile back splash, recessed can lighting, and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout.Clean and modern tiled bathrooms. Stacked washer and dryer are conveniently located in-unit, yet behind closet doors and out of sight. Enjoy the shared common roof deck or catch some rays at Loyola Beach- just a few blocks down Pratt Avenue. Enjoy the trendy bars, eateries and shops of Rogers Park. The red line and UPN Metra stations are only 3 blocks away.Pet Friendly. One month security deposit required. Credit/background check fee is $39.95 per applicant. MyTown6025