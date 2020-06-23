Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 11
6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A
6810 North Lakewood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6810 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Loyola - One Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 310380
Very Large East Rogers Park One Bedroom with Heat Included.
This large East Rogers Park one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors and a separate kitchen.
The apartment also features a few closets and a nice sized bathroom.
Lots of windows and tons of living space. A good sized bedroom.
Heat and water included in the rent.
Close to the Red Line and Loyola Campus. Easy Street Parking.
UNIT PHOTOS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310380
Property Id 310380
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5894738)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A have any available units?
6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A have?
Some of 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A currently offering any rent specials?
6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A is pet friendly.
Does 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A offer parking?
No, 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A does not offer parking.
Does 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A have a pool?
No, 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A does not have a pool.
Does 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A have accessible units?
No, 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A does not have units with dishwashers.
