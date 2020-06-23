6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Loyola - One Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 310380



Very Large East Rogers Park One Bedroom with Heat Included.



This large East Rogers Park one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors and a separate kitchen.



The apartment also features a few closets and a nice sized bathroom.



Lots of windows and tons of living space. A good sized bedroom.



Heat and water included in the rent.



Close to the Red Line and Loyola Campus. Easy Street Parking.

UNIT PHOTOS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310380

Property Id 310380



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5894738)