Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

6810 N Lakewood Ave 3A

6810 North Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6810 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Loyola - One Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 310380

Very Large East Rogers Park One Bedroom with Heat Included.

This large East Rogers Park one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors and a separate kitchen.

The apartment also features a few closets and a nice sized bathroom.

Lots of windows and tons of living space. A good sized bedroom.

Heat and water included in the rent.

Close to the Red Line and Loyola Campus. Easy Street Parking.
UNIT PHOTOS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310380
Property Id 310380

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5894738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

