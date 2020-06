Amenities

Newly remodeled neutral grey and stainless studio in East Lake View available July 1st. $800 for July rent if rented by July 1st! Top floor unit with walk in closet and generous open floor plan. Steps from lakefront, CTA express bus, Red Line @Addison or @Sheridan, Wrigley, Whole Foods, Jewel and more. Small dog or cat allowed with $25/month pet fee. Elevator building with laundry facilities. Rent includes heat, water, garbage and snow removal.