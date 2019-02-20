660 West Fulton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Largest floor plan at popular Fulton Court Townhomes! A true single-family home feel in this sunny 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath end-unit townhome. Expansive home exudes luxury in square-footage, layout and natural light. Front door enters from the common courtyard and welcomes guests to the main-level living/dining rooms. Four large bedrooms PLUS lower-level family room, 2nd-floor sitting room, and penthouse den. Ample closets throughout. Main-floor maple flooring has been refinished w/ gorgeous gray/espresso tones. Newer carpet and fresh paint. Enjoy 2 private, south-facing outdoor living spaces. Private, climate-controlled 2-car garage offers additional storage. Steps to Fulton Market, financial district, East Bank Club, and more. Skinner School district! Heat included in rent.