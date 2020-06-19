All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

640 W Grace St

640 West Grace Street · (312) 687-3503
Location

640 West Grace Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1315 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated. Parking Avail. Steps to Public Transit! - Property Id: 293562

This contemporary building located in the heart of East Lakeview is just steps from CTA access, Belmont Harbor, Waveland Golf Course, Lake Michigan, and Wrigley Field. These studio and one bedroom apartments feature hardwood flooring, generous closet space, updated bathrooms with subway tiling, and spacious layouts. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, on-site maintenance, and two on-site laundry facilities. Assigned monthly parking is also available for residents.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293562
Property Id 293562

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 W Grace St have any available units?
640 W Grace St has a unit available for $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 W Grace St have?
Some of 640 W Grace St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 W Grace St currently offering any rent specials?
640 W Grace St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 W Grace St pet-friendly?
No, 640 W Grace St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 640 W Grace St offer parking?
Yes, 640 W Grace St does offer parking.
Does 640 W Grace St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 W Grace St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 W Grace St have a pool?
No, 640 W Grace St does not have a pool.
Does 640 W Grace St have accessible units?
No, 640 W Grace St does not have accessible units.
Does 640 W Grace St have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 W Grace St does not have units with dishwashers.
