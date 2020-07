635 North DEARBORN Street

Amenities

SPACIOUS AND LIGHT FILLED OVERSIZED 2 BED/2BATH IN RIVER NORTH'S COVETED AND INTIMATE CARAVEL BUILDING! THIS NEWER CONDO W DESIRABLE SPLIT FLOORPLAN FEATURES UPDATED KITCHEN W GRANITE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND PANTRY WITH BREAKFAST BAR. HARD FLOORS IN MAIN LVING AREA, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, NEUTRAL PAINT, LARGE FOYER, BREAKFAST NOOK OR OFFICE AREA, LARGE 2ND BEDROOM, NEW IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH LUXURIOUS MARBLE BATHROOM AND ELFA ORGANIZED WALK IN CLOSET! ENORMOUS SOUTH FACING BALCONY! 24/7 DOORMAN BUILDING WITH GYM AND STORAGE INCLUDED. PREMIUM GARAGE SPOT FOR $250/MONTH MUST BE RENTED WITH UNIT. THIS ALL IN THE HEART OF ALL RIVER NORTH, GOLD COAST AND STREETERVILLE HAVE TO OFFER! FABULOUS SHOPPING, HOT RESTAURANTS, AND TRANSPORTATION ALL OUT YOUR FRONT DOOR! UNIT CLEANED AND AVAILABLE FOR QUICK MOVE IN!