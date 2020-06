Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils microwave range oven

MODERN 1 BEDROOM CHICAGO LAWN - Property Id: 235747



Catch a vibe and relax in your new home. Some of its wonderful features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen and updated bathroom. It's definitely a vibe.Come and take a look at this beauty.It won't last long.



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

*525 and above credit score

*Net Income must be 3x rent

*No evictions

*No bankruptcy

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235747

No Pets Allowed



