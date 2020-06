Amenities

6220 S Kenwood Ave - 1N Duplex available - Do not miss out on this beautiful duplex condo with over 2200 sq. ft. Unit features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and cherry cabinets. Unit will go fast. Tenant pays lights and gas. There is central heating and ac. Schedule a viewing today.



In order to apply, you will need 2 most recent check-stubs, photo ID, and 3 months of bank statements.



(RLNE5742854)