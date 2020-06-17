Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6201 S Indiana Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6201 S Indiana Ave 3
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6201 S Indiana Ave 3
6201 South Indiana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Washington Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6201 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park
Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Washington park 3BD/1BA - Property Id: 245096
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath
$1250/Month
$600 Non Refundable move in fee required
Heat Included Tenants Only pay Electricity
No pets allowed no laundry on site
SECTION 8 WELCOME
To Set Up a Private Tour of this Property. Contact Your Favorite Realtor Vegus Capelli with Dreamspots Leasing
@(773) 593-3562 for faster
response please text
"PROPERTIES ARE LEASED ON A FIRST COME" FIRST SERVE BASIS SO DON'T DELAY CONTACT ME. TODAY
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245096
Property Id 245096
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5645885)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 have any available units?
6201 S Indiana Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 have?
Some of 6201 S Indiana Ave 3's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6201 S Indiana Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 S Indiana Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Pepperland
1509 E 57th St
Chicago, IL 60637
5235 S.drexel Ave
5235 South Drexel Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
3846 N Southport Ave
3846 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60642
7700 S Carpenter St
7700 S Carpenter St
Chicago, IL 60620
1515 E. 54th Street
1515-1521 E 54th St
Chicago, IL 60615
The Madison at Racine
1164 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Uptown
Lincoln Square
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College