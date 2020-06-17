All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

6201 S Indiana Ave 3

6201 South Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6201 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Washington park 3BD/1BA - Property Id: 245096

Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath
$1250/Month
$600 Non Refundable move in fee required
Heat Included Tenants Only pay Electricity
No pets allowed no laundry on site
SECTION 8 WELCOME

To Set Up a Private Tour of this Property. Contact Your Favorite Realtor Vegus Capelli with Dreamspots Leasing
@(773) 593-3562 for faster
response please text

"PROPERTIES ARE LEASED ON A FIRST COME" FIRST SERVE BASIS SO DON'T DELAY CONTACT ME. TODAY
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245096
Property Id 245096

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5645885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

