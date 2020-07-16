All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6117 South Greenwood Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

6117 South Greenwood Avenue

6117 South Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6117 South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new construction three bedroom, two bathroom condo in prime Hyde Park location. Offers beautiful new hardwood floors throughout and a spacious open concept layout. The living and dining area feature large windows filling the space with natural light, recessed lighting, and chic lighting fixtures. Contemporary kitchen with custom cabinetry, brand new stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast bar and pantry closet. The master suite has hardwood floors, a walk-in-closet with custom organizers, slider doors to the private deck, and a gorgeous ensuite bath with a glass enclosed rain shower and dual sink vanity. The second and third bedrooms both feature hardwood floors and ample closet space. Second bathroom with soaking stub and sleek finishes. Laundry closet with side by side washer and dryer. One exterior parking space included. Excellent Hyde Park location near U of C, parks, the lakefront, shops, restaurants, and the CTA and Metra!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 South Greenwood Avenue have any available units?
6117 South Greenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6117 South Greenwood Avenue have?
Some of 6117 South Greenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6117 South Greenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6117 South Greenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 South Greenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6117 South Greenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6117 South Greenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6117 South Greenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 6117 South Greenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6117 South Greenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 South Greenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6117 South Greenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6117 South Greenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6117 South Greenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 South Greenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6117 South Greenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
