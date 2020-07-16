6117 South Greenwood Avenue

Amenities

Brand new construction three bedroom, two bathroom condo in prime Hyde Park location. Offers beautiful new hardwood floors throughout and a spacious open concept layout. The living and dining area feature large windows filling the space with natural light, recessed lighting, and chic lighting fixtures. Contemporary kitchen with custom cabinetry, brand new stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast bar and pantry closet. The master suite has hardwood floors, a walk-in-closet with custom organizers, slider doors to the private deck, and a gorgeous ensuite bath with a glass enclosed rain shower and dual sink vanity. The second and third bedrooms both feature hardwood floors and ample closet space. Second bathroom with soaking stub and sleek finishes. Laundry closet with side by side washer and dryer. One exterior parking space included. Excellent Hyde Park location near U of C, parks, the lakefront, shops, restaurants, and the CTA and Metra!