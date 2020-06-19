6102 North Winthrop Ave.

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry e-payments garage

Apartment Features: Designer Gray Kitchen Cabinets Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Renovated Bathroom Central Air AC Designer Plank Flooring Natural LED Lighting High Ceilings Back Porch Seating Area Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building Features 24 HR Fitness Room with Lounge 24 HR Laundry Room with Coin Changer Bike Garage Parking Reserved Gated Parking New Weather Effecient Exterior Windows Close to Whole Foods, Aldi, Restaurants, Nightlife and the Beach Nearby Thorndale & Granville Red Line, Buses & LSD Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)



Terms: One year lease