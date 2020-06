Amenities

Top Floor Corner Unit 2 Bedroom in Elevator Building Located in West Andersonville! Unit Features Maple Cabinets, Breakfast Bar and Pantry. Large Sun Filled Living/Dining Room, Large Bedrooms With Hardwood Floors Throughout. Freshly painted , laundry in building, small pet deposit, and storage locker included. Steps to New $15M Peterson-Ridge station Metra stop approved for this summer. Just a few blocks to Emmerson, Senn Park and Red Line Stop. Onsite parking available for $75.