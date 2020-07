Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1F Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath PLUS Office in River West! - Property Id: 319674



Don't miss out on this amazing 3 Bed PLUS Den and 2.5 baths in the Heart of River West! This unit has 1 very large master bedroom with a master bath attached and small balcony attached. The other 2 rooms are both equal in size and can fit king/queens beds. *Walls can be painted a more neutral color* Downstairs is a very spacious living room and an extra large room off of the kitchen that can be used for anything you desire! There is also an additional room off the kitchen that can be used for a mini guest room, work out room or office. There is a super cute outdoor space that leads off of the kitchen area! Call/text for a virtual tour!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/604-n-may-st-chicago-il-unit-1f/319674

Property Id 319674



