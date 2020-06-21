All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

60 E Scott St 6511K

60 E Scott St · (872) 704-0744
Location

60 E Scott St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 6511K · Avail. Jul 1

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
Unit 6511K Available 07/01/20 60 E SCOTT, #6511K - Property Id: 290193

One Bedroom in Gold Coast
65 E Scott This amazing apartment building in the affluent Gold Coast features every amenity possible: *parking available *kitchen with new appliances and granite countertops *wall-to-wall carpeting *floor-to-ceiling windows *pool with massive entertainment deck *fitness center *on-site maintenance *24-hour door staff *steps from beach, bike path and incredible Gold Coast entertainment *amazing views With easy access to downtown, Lincoln Park and Old Town, this beautiful apartment is a must see. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Pool, Garage, Laundry, Storage, Dishwasher
Property Id 290193

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 E Scott St 6511K have any available units?
60 E Scott St 6511K has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 E Scott St 6511K have?
Some of 60 E Scott St 6511K's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 E Scott St 6511K currently offering any rent specials?
60 E Scott St 6511K isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 E Scott St 6511K pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 E Scott St 6511K is pet friendly.
Does 60 E Scott St 6511K offer parking?
Yes, 60 E Scott St 6511K does offer parking.
Does 60 E Scott St 6511K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 E Scott St 6511K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 E Scott St 6511K have a pool?
Yes, 60 E Scott St 6511K has a pool.
Does 60 E Scott St 6511K have accessible units?
No, 60 E Scott St 6511K does not have accessible units.
Does 60 E Scott St 6511K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 E Scott St 6511K has units with dishwashers.
