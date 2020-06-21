60 E Scott St 6511K

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym parking pool garage dogs allowed

Unit 6511K Available 07/01/20 60 E SCOTT, #6511K - Property Id: 290193



One Bedroom in Gold Coast

65 E Scott This amazing apartment building in the affluent Gold Coast features every amenity possible: *parking available *kitchen with new appliances and granite countertops *wall-to-wall carpeting *floor-to-ceiling windows *pool with massive entertainment deck *fitness center *on-site maintenance *24-hour door staff *steps from beach, bike path and incredible Gold Coast entertainment *amazing views With easy access to downtown, Lincoln Park and Old Town, this beautiful apartment is a must see. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building. Pricing and availability are subject to change.



Amenities:

Doorman, Elevator, Pool, Garage, Laundry, Storage, Dishwasher

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290193

Property Id 290193



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5865787)