6 East MONROE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bike storage garage

LOCATION! LOCATION ! LOCATION ! RARELY AVAILABLE, FULLY FURNISHED CORNER UNIT CONDO RENTAL IN INTIMATE BUILDING THAT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WAlKING FROM MICHIGAN AVE, MILLENNIUM & GRANT PARK.SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS THIS INIT FEATURES: PLENTY OF NATURAL SUNNY , FIREPLACE; HARDWOOD FLOORS THRUOUT,, SURROUND STEREO , IN UNIT WASHER & DRYER, & BALCONY. KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MARBLE BATHROOM WITHWALK IN SHOWER & SOAKING TUB. RENT INCLUDES UTILITIES. BUILDING HAS BIKE ROOM, ,EXERCISE ROOM & ROOF TOP DECK.. THIS UNIT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED AVAILABLE NOW! See special bonus for agent.