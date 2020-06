Amenities

2bed/2ba for rent in prime Edgewater location - Walk to everything! Located just minutes from the lake. This bright & spacious apartment features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen w/ ss appliances, in-unit laundry, as well as laundry facility in the building. Parking is available to rent for an additional $100/mo. Minutes to public transportation. $250 non-refundable move-in fee in lieu of a security deposit. Available now!