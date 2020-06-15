59 East BELLEVUE Place

Amenities

Freshly painted, beautiful renovation of this two bedroom, two bathroom unit in a brownstone. Hardwood floors. Excellent location with high ceilings, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Two gas fireplaces (one in master bedroom.) Master bath has Jacuzzi, second bath has bodysprays. This unit has real vintage and modern charm. Walk to the beach, restaurants, and shopping. Washer and dryer in-unit. Garden unit, has personal patio in front, and rear patio as well.