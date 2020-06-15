All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 59 East BELLEVUE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
59 East BELLEVUE Place
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:53 AM

59 East BELLEVUE Place

59 East Bellevue Place · (312) 335-3231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

59 East Bellevue Place, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Freshly painted, beautiful renovation of this two bedroom, two bathroom unit in a brownstone. Hardwood floors. Excellent location with high ceilings, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Two gas fireplaces (one in master bedroom.) Master bath has Jacuzzi, second bath has bodysprays. This unit has real vintage and modern charm. Walk to the beach, restaurants, and shopping. Washer and dryer in-unit. Garden unit, has personal patio in front, and rear patio as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 East BELLEVUE Place have any available units?
59 East BELLEVUE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 East BELLEVUE Place have?
Some of 59 East BELLEVUE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 East BELLEVUE Place currently offering any rent specials?
59 East BELLEVUE Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 East BELLEVUE Place pet-friendly?
No, 59 East BELLEVUE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 59 East BELLEVUE Place offer parking?
No, 59 East BELLEVUE Place does not offer parking.
Does 59 East BELLEVUE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 East BELLEVUE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 East BELLEVUE Place have a pool?
No, 59 East BELLEVUE Place does not have a pool.
Does 59 East BELLEVUE Place have accessible units?
No, 59 East BELLEVUE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 59 East BELLEVUE Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 East BELLEVUE Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 59 East BELLEVUE Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Twin Towers
1649 E 50th St
Chicago, IL 60615
55 W Chestnut
55 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
5233-37 S Greenwood
5237 South Greenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2535-39 N Southport
2535 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60661
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity