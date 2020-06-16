5727 N Mango Ave

Amenities

Are you interested in the nicest apartment in Jeffersopn Park? Huge (1200 sq ft+-) second floor of a home with hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings in bedrooms and living area. Unit includes newer stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Central air. In unit washer and dryer (no charge) and lots of storage. Available late May, early June. Tenant pays electric and gas. 10 x 10 deck off kitchen door. Great Schools (Farnsworth) and great neighborhood. One mile to jefferson park blue line and 1.25 mile to either Edgebrook or Forest Glen metra station.



To schedule a showing please call Rich Piper at 773.350.5617. Note due to corona virus rules mandated by Illinois, virtual tour with help of existing tenant is only option for viewing until tenant moves.



(RLNE5691583)