5727 N Mango Ave
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:13 AM

5727 N Mango Ave

5727 North Mango Avenue · (773) 350-5617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5727 North Mango Avenue, Chicago, IL 60646
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Are you interested in the nicest apartment in Jeffersopn Park? Huge (1200 sq ft+-) second floor of a home with hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings in bedrooms and living area. Unit includes newer stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Central air. In unit washer and dryer (no charge) and lots of storage. Available late May, early June. Tenant pays electric and gas. 10 x 10 deck off kitchen door. Great Schools (Farnsworth) and great neighborhood. One mile to jefferson park blue line and 1.25 mile to either Edgebrook or Forest Glen metra station.

To schedule a showing please call Rich Piper at 773.350.5617. Note due to corona virus rules mandated by Illinois, virtual tour with help of existing tenant is only option for viewing until tenant moves.

(RLNE5691583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 N Mango Ave have any available units?
5727 N Mango Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5727 N Mango Ave have?
Some of 5727 N Mango Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5727 N Mango Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5727 N Mango Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 N Mango Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5727 N Mango Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5727 N Mango Ave offer parking?
No, 5727 N Mango Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5727 N Mango Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5727 N Mango Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 N Mango Ave have a pool?
No, 5727 N Mango Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5727 N Mango Ave have accessible units?
No, 5727 N Mango Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 N Mango Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5727 N Mango Ave has units with dishwashers.
