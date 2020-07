Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Spacious and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Edgewater available now. Wonderful location just off Broadway near shops and restaurants, and just 0.2 mile to the Bryn Mawr Red Line. Apartment features include: - Updated granite kitchen - Dishwasher and microwave - Laundry in unit - Private balcony - Exposed brick - Hardwood floors throughout - Central air conditioning - Updated bathroom - Cats welcome



Terms: One year lease