Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath garden unit close to the Brown Line Kimball stop on the North side of the city. All utilities included with rental fee. Washer and Dryer are on site and use is included in lease if desired. No pets or smoking allowed. Available June 1st. Serious inquiries please fill out the interest questionnaire that pops up or is sent to your email. Background, Credit, and Evictions checks required for all people who will be residing in the apartment over the age of 18.

