5600 North Sheridan
5600 North Sheridan

5600 North Sheridan Road · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
5600 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Perched off the lake and situated on a quaint tree-lined street in historic Edgewater and offering sweeping city and lake views, this high-rise community has it all. Located steps away from the lakefront trail and Hollywood Beach, you ll also find ample restaurants, bars and live theatre in the neighborhood. Multiple bus lines are just outside your door and the CTA Bryn Mawr red line stop is a short walk away. In addition, you ll find local conveniences within a 10-minute walk or less like Jewel-Osco, Walgreens, and Starbucks. Designed with the resident in mind, you ll find plenty of building amenities to help make life easier. Automated package and dry-cleaning systems are in place to keep your belongings secure and serviced. If you need more space, the resident lounge and outdoor courtyard allows you to spread out, whether to work or entertain. A 24-hour fitness center is also available to work out at your leisure. Inside each apartment home, you ll find spacious floorplans, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. This luxury community welcomes pets and you re a quick walk to the Edgewater Dog Park. Parking is available at an additional fee.

Terms: One year lease

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 North Sheridan have any available units?
5600 North Sheridan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 North Sheridan have?
Some of 5600 North Sheridan's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 North Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
5600 North Sheridan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 North Sheridan pet-friendly?
Yes, 5600 North Sheridan is pet friendly.
Does 5600 North Sheridan offer parking?
Yes, 5600 North Sheridan does offer parking.
Does 5600 North Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 North Sheridan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 North Sheridan have a pool?
No, 5600 North Sheridan does not have a pool.
Does 5600 North Sheridan have accessible units?
No, 5600 North Sheridan does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 North Sheridan have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 North Sheridan does not have units with dishwashers.
