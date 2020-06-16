5600 North Sheridan

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking media room

Perched off the lake and situated on a quaint tree-lined street in historic Edgewater and offering sweeping city and lake views, this high-rise community has it all. Located steps away from the lakefront trail and Hollywood Beach, you ll also find ample restaurants, bars and live theatre in the neighborhood. Multiple bus lines are just outside your door and the CTA Bryn Mawr red line stop is a short walk away. In addition, you ll find local conveniences within a 10-minute walk or less like Jewel-Osco, Walgreens, and Starbucks. Designed with the resident in mind, you ll find plenty of building amenities to help make life easier. Automated package and dry-cleaning systems are in place to keep your belongings secure and serviced. If you need more space, the resident lounge and outdoor courtyard allows you to spread out, whether to work or entertain. A 24-hour fitness center is also available to work out at your leisure. Inside each apartment home, you ll find spacious floorplans, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. This luxury community welcomes pets and you re a quick walk to the Edgewater Dog Park. Parking is available at an additional fee.



Terms: One year lease