Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

JEFFERSON PARK! HUGE 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS! VERY BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS HOME WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. EAT-IN KITCHEN BOASTS PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE! LAUNDRY IN UNIT! ONLY 2 BLOCKS TO BLUE LINE, METRA & BUS STATION, VERY CLOSE TO EXPRESSWAY! WALK TO THE PARK! EASY STREET PARKING! Sorry, dogs are not permitted. Landlord is a licensed IL Real Estate Broker.