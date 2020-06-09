All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 55 East Erie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
55 East Erie Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

55 East Erie Street

55 East Erie Street · (312) 953-3425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

55 East Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3203 · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous open floor plan at 55 E Erie! This Beautiful expansive 4 bedroom 4 bath home complete with 4 private terrace and 2 fireplaces home spanning over 4000 sf with incredible N, S, E, W city & lake views makes this home truly special, with hardwood floors throughout. 3 Bedrooms are all en-suite, lots of closet space. Office/4th bedroom PLUS a huge family room that can be turned into a fifth bedroom/guest room. This magnificent family room has two exposures and has an incredible view of the Trump tower and the Chicago downtown. This full luxury amenity building has 24 hr doorman, indoor pool, fitness room, sundeck, and much more! Fantastic location with Michigan Ave at your doorstep. Walk to Lake, Cultural Events, 1 parking space included, additional parking $250 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 East Erie Street have any available units?
55 East Erie Street has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 East Erie Street have?
Some of 55 East Erie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 East Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 East Erie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 East Erie Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 East Erie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 55 East Erie Street offer parking?
Yes, 55 East Erie Street does offer parking.
Does 55 East Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 East Erie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 East Erie Street have a pool?
Yes, 55 East Erie Street has a pool.
Does 55 East Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 55 East Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 East Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 East Erie Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 55 East Erie Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maple Court
1120 E 47th St
Chicago, IL 60615
North + Vine
633 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60610
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
5401-5403 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5401 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue
5457 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street
Chicago, IL 60644
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity