55 East Erie Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool garage

Fabulous open floor plan at 55 E Erie! This Beautiful expansive 4 bedroom 4 bath home complete with 4 private terrace and 2 fireplaces home spanning over 4000 sf with incredible N, S, E, W city & lake views makes this home truly special, with hardwood floors throughout. 3 Bedrooms are all en-suite, lots of closet space. Office/4th bedroom PLUS a huge family room that can be turned into a fifth bedroom/guest room. This magnificent family room has two exposures and has an incredible view of the Trump tower and the Chicago downtown. This full luxury amenity building has 24 hr doorman, indoor pool, fitness room, sundeck, and much more! Fantastic location with Michigan Ave at your doorstep. Walk to Lake, Cultural Events, 1 parking space included, additional parking $250 a month.