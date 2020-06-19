55 East Erie Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The ability to live and work from home is easier in this unit which measures just under 1,800 square feet. This airy, elegant and classically gracious broker/designers own split 2 bed + Den home is located in the heart of River North at the prestigious 55 East Erie building with a close walk to Trader Joe's, Jewel and Whole Foods and Northwestern Hospital. Take advantage of the separate corner office which is currently being used as the dining room. This home features floor-ceiling windows showcasing exquisite Chicago skyline views, 3 balconies, a gas fireplace, hardwood floors, custom trim, paint and wallpaper. Wired for sound in the master bed, bath, kitchen and living there is wiring for TV's in 5 locations. Both bedrooms have custom wool carpet, custom closets, shades and draperies. The kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances including a new Miele dishwasher with a Sub Zero bottom mount refrigerator/freezer. There is a full sized front load washer/dryer just off the huge master suite featuring a luxe marble bath. Parking extra at $150.00 a month. Also available furnished at an additional cost.