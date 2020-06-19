All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:56 PM

55 East Erie Avenue

55 E Erie St · (312) 953-0316
Location

55 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1504 · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1786 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The ability to live and work from home is easier in this unit which measures just under 1,800 square feet. This airy, elegant and classically gracious broker/designers own split 2 bed + Den home is located in the heart of River North at the prestigious 55 East Erie building with a close walk to Trader Joe's, Jewel and Whole Foods and Northwestern Hospital. Take advantage of the separate corner office which is currently being used as the dining room. This home features floor-ceiling windows showcasing exquisite Chicago skyline views, 3 balconies, a gas fireplace, hardwood floors, custom trim, paint and wallpaper. Wired for sound in the master bed, bath, kitchen and living there is wiring for TV's in 5 locations. Both bedrooms have custom wool carpet, custom closets, shades and draperies. The kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances including a new Miele dishwasher with a Sub Zero bottom mount refrigerator/freezer. There is a full sized front load washer/dryer just off the huge master suite featuring a luxe marble bath. Parking extra at $150.00 a month. Also available furnished at an additional cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 East Erie Avenue have any available units?
55 East Erie Avenue has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 East Erie Avenue have?
Some of 55 East Erie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 East Erie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
55 East Erie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 East Erie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 55 East Erie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 55 East Erie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 55 East Erie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 55 East Erie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 East Erie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 East Erie Avenue have a pool?
No, 55 East Erie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 55 East Erie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 55 East Erie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 55 East Erie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 East Erie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
