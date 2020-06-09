549 W ALDINE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

Charming Studio in Wrigleyville!

This charming vintage walkup features completely remodeled apartments with exceptionally large closet, kitchen, and bath areas. Located within walking distance of the Lakefront, shopping, and nightlife, this is a prime residential area. This address provides access to the Broadway and Sheridan express busses, as well as the Belmont "L", which is only a few blocks away. * Completely remodeled units * New appliances * Air conditioning * Intercom entry system * Laundry facilities * Cable ready * Bike room ~Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.~