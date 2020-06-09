All apartments in Chicago
549 W ALDINE AVE
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:43 PM

549 W ALDINE AVE

549 West Aldine Avenue · (312) 965-7391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

549 West Aldine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Charming Studio in Wrigleyville!
This charming vintage walkup features completely remodeled apartments with exceptionally large closet, kitchen, and bath areas. Located within walking distance of the Lakefront, shopping, and nightlife, this is a prime residential area. This address provides access to the Broadway and Sheridan express busses, as well as the Belmont "L", which is only a few blocks away. * Completely remodeled units * New appliances * Air conditioning * Intercom entry system * Laundry facilities * Cable ready * Bike room ~Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 W ALDINE AVE have any available units?
549 W ALDINE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 W ALDINE AVE have?
Some of 549 W ALDINE AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 W ALDINE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
549 W ALDINE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 W ALDINE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 549 W ALDINE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 549 W ALDINE AVE offer parking?
No, 549 W ALDINE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 549 W ALDINE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 W ALDINE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 W ALDINE AVE have a pool?
No, 549 W ALDINE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 549 W ALDINE AVE have accessible units?
No, 549 W ALDINE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 549 W ALDINE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 W ALDINE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
