5340 N Winthrop Ave

Condo Quality! In Unit Laundry, High Ceilings - Property Id: 283942



Completely renovated! Condo quality 1bedroom apt located near lake, parks, shopping and Red Line. Spacious with central air and heat, cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, granite bathroom with stone tub surrounds and jetted Jacuzzi tub, 9ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and laundry in the unit. Large storage rooms are available. Definitely a must see.



Miguel Tineo

Leasig Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283942

No Dogs Allowed



