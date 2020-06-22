5332 West Newport Avenue.

Amenities

The apartment had been rented. The landlord is not accepting any more applications. Newly remodeled 2 bdrm, 1 bath apartment. Spacious rooms. Kitchen with shaker style white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile bathrooms. Laundry on site (lower level, enter from back door) Good access to public transportation and shopping. We are seeking tenants with good credit history, stable & verifiable income and clean criminal record & rental history. No pets, no smoking. Available for rent July 1st