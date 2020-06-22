All apartments in Chicago
5332 West Newport Avenue.
5332 West Newport Avenue

5332 West Newport Avenue · (630) 234-2104
Location

5332 West Newport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The apartment had been rented. The landlord is not accepting any more applications. Newly remodeled 2 bdrm, 1 bath apartment. Spacious rooms. Kitchen with shaker style white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile bathrooms. Laundry on site (lower level, enter from back door) Good access to public transportation and shopping. We are seeking tenants with good credit history, stable & verifiable income and clean criminal record & rental history. No pets, no smoking. Available for rent July 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5332 West Newport Avenue have any available units?
5332 West Newport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5332 West Newport Avenue have?
Some of 5332 West Newport Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5332 West Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5332 West Newport Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 West Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5332 West Newport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5332 West Newport Avenue offer parking?
No, 5332 West Newport Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5332 West Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 West Newport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 West Newport Avenue have a pool?
No, 5332 West Newport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5332 West Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5332 West Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 West Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5332 West Newport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

