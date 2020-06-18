521 Racine

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Fantastic 2 bedroom/2 bath condo rental in Noble Square. So close to downtown but with a real Chicago neighborhood flavor! New construction 2nd floor condo with back balcony. Open spacious, high ceilings and even a turret! Hardwood floors through out, marble gas fireplace, granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, 42' kitchen cabinets, beautiful master bath with whirlpool tub and walk in shower. Full-sized Washer and Dryer in unit. RENT INCLUDES ONE PARKING SPOT! Well behaved pets at owners discretion. One year lease minimum but a lease ending in the spring 2021 preferred. CCR1194