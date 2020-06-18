All apartments in Chicago
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:20 AM

521 Racine

521 N Racine Ave · (312) 286-7640
Location

521 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bedroom/2 bath condo rental in Noble Square. So close to downtown but with a real Chicago neighborhood flavor! New construction 2nd floor condo with back balcony. Open spacious, high ceilings and even a turret! Hardwood floors through out, marble gas fireplace, granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, 42' kitchen cabinets, beautiful master bath with whirlpool tub and walk in shower. Full-sized Washer and Dryer in unit. RENT INCLUDES ONE PARKING SPOT! Well behaved pets at owners discretion. One year lease minimum but a lease ending in the spring 2021 preferred. CCR1194

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Racine have any available units?
521 Racine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Racine have?
Some of 521 Racine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Racine currently offering any rent specials?
521 Racine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Racine pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Racine is pet friendly.
Does 521 Racine offer parking?
Yes, 521 Racine does offer parking.
Does 521 Racine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 Racine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Racine have a pool?
Yes, 521 Racine has a pool.
Does 521 Racine have accessible units?
No, 521 Racine does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Racine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Racine has units with dishwashers.
