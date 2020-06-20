5203 North Leavitt Street

Amenities
Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood - Don't Miss Out!
Foster & N Leavitt Rehabbed Eat-in kitchen with good counter space, plus dishwasher. Great hardwood floors. Large living area, deep closets. Laundry on-site. Easy street parking. Short walk to El. Blocks from Foster or Damen bus. About a 1/2 mile to Metra or El *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Contact us to schedule a showing.