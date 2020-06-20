All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
5203 North Leavitt Street
5203 North Leavitt Street

5203 North Leavitt Street
Location

5203 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood - Don't Miss Out!
Foster & N Leavitt Rehabbed Eat-in kitchen with good counter space, plus dishwasher. Great hardwood floors. Large living area, deep closets. Laundry on-site. Easy street parking. Short walk to El. Blocks from Foster or Damen bus. About a 1/2 mile to Metra or El *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 North Leavitt Street have any available units?
5203 North Leavitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5203 North Leavitt Street have?
Some of 5203 North Leavitt Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 North Leavitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
5203 North Leavitt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 North Leavitt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5203 North Leavitt Street is pet friendly.
Does 5203 North Leavitt Street offer parking?
No, 5203 North Leavitt Street does not offer parking.
Does 5203 North Leavitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 North Leavitt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 North Leavitt Street have a pool?
No, 5203 North Leavitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 5203 North Leavitt Street have accessible units?
No, 5203 North Leavitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 North Leavitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 North Leavitt Street has units with dishwashers.
