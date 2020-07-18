520 W Melrose St 4j

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Prime East Lake View 1 Bedroom ! - Property Id: 183895



Located in the bustling Lakeview East neighborhood, some of the areas best restaurants, theaters, nightlife, shopping and public transportation are just steps from your front door - making this one of Chicago's most desirable locations. Make sure to take advantage of the nearby lakefront, running trails and public parks. Melrose Shores offers studio and one-bedroom apartments with individual balconies and spacious floor plans. *Pictures may be of a similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change at any time*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/520-w-melrose-st-chicago-il-unit-4j/183895

Property Id 183895



(RLNE5942541)