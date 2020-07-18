All apartments in Chicago
520 W Melrose St 4j

520 W Melrose St · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4j · Avail. now

$1,370

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Prime East Lake View 1 Bedroom ! - Property Id: 183895

Located in the bustling Lakeview East neighborhood, some of the areas best restaurants, theaters, nightlife, shopping and public transportation are just steps from your front door - making this one of Chicago's most desirable locations. Make sure to take advantage of the nearby lakefront, running trails and public parks. Melrose Shores offers studio and one-bedroom apartments with individual balconies and spacious floor plans. *Pictures may be of a similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change at any time*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/520-w-melrose-st-chicago-il-unit-4j/183895
Property Id 183895

(RLNE5942541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 W Melrose St 4j have any available units?
520 W Melrose St 4j has a unit available for $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 W Melrose St 4j have?
Some of 520 W Melrose St 4j's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 W Melrose St 4j currently offering any rent specials?
520 W Melrose St 4j is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 W Melrose St 4j pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 W Melrose St 4j is pet friendly.
Does 520 W Melrose St 4j offer parking?
No, 520 W Melrose St 4j does not offer parking.
Does 520 W Melrose St 4j have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 W Melrose St 4j does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 W Melrose St 4j have a pool?
No, 520 W Melrose St 4j does not have a pool.
Does 520 W Melrose St 4j have accessible units?
No, 520 W Melrose St 4j does not have accessible units.
Does 520 W Melrose St 4j have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 W Melrose St 4j has units with dishwashers.
