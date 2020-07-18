518 North Noble Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

Stunningly renovated 1,600 sf 2 bed 2.5 bath apartment in a walk-up 6 unit iconic Greystone with luxury finishes in HOT Noble Square. Oversized (new) front windows overlook idyllic tree-lined Noble Street. Extremely thoughtful layout with huge closets and generous storage space. Tastefully updated chef's kitchen with white quartz c-tops, grey glass subway tile white cabinets w/under-cabinet lighting, new high-end appliance package, island with built in wine/beverage refrigerator and large separate pantry. Built in USB chargers in the kitchen and island. Extra-wide east-facing living/dining room with wood-burning fireplace (gas starter) with quartz facade. Full laundry room w/newer W/D. Oversized master suite with room for office space and a LAVISH 9'x8' walk-in closet (more like a dressing room!) with custom elfa organization system, shoe/purse shelving! Large en-suite master bathroom with new quartz double vanity, Grohe faucets, jet tub & walk in shower with marble tile. 2nd bedroom also has an en-suite bath with tub'shower. Separate powder room located off of the entertaining (living/kitchen) area, very convenient for guests. Other features include: hardwood flooring throughout, tall ceilings with 6" crown molding, new upgraded LED lighting & designer light fixtures throughout. Brand new furnace, AC and water heater. Spacious rear balcony is accessible from the hallway and perfect for entertaining. Exterior parking spot included in the price along w/shared guest parking spot! A+ location - at the doorstep to Fulton Market/West Loop, steps to Green Grocer, Tempesta Market and Aya Bakery. 0.6 mi. to Chicago blue line, 1 block from highway entrance. Available July 20th