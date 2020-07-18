All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

518 North Noble Street

518 North Noble Street · No Longer Available
Location

518 North Noble Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Stunningly renovated 1,600 sf 2 bed 2.5 bath apartment in a walk-up 6 unit iconic Greystone with luxury finishes in HOT Noble Square. Oversized (new) front windows overlook idyllic tree-lined Noble Street. Extremely thoughtful layout with huge closets and generous storage space. Tastefully updated chef's kitchen with white quartz c-tops, grey glass subway tile white cabinets w/under-cabinet lighting, new high-end appliance package, island with built in wine/beverage refrigerator and large separate pantry. Built in USB chargers in the kitchen and island. Extra-wide east-facing living/dining room with wood-burning fireplace (gas starter) with quartz facade. Full laundry room w/newer W/D. Oversized master suite with room for office space and a LAVISH 9'x8' walk-in closet (more like a dressing room!) with custom elfa organization system, shoe/purse shelving! Large en-suite master bathroom with new quartz double vanity, Grohe faucets, jet tub & walk in shower with marble tile. 2nd bedroom also has an en-suite bath with tub'shower. Separate powder room located off of the entertaining (living/kitchen) area, very convenient for guests. Other features include: hardwood flooring throughout, tall ceilings with 6" crown molding, new upgraded LED lighting & designer light fixtures throughout. Brand new furnace, AC and water heater. Spacious rear balcony is accessible from the hallway and perfect for entertaining. Exterior parking spot included in the price along w/shared guest parking spot! A+ location - at the doorstep to Fulton Market/West Loop, steps to Green Grocer, Tempesta Market and Aya Bakery. 0.6 mi. to Chicago blue line, 1 block from highway entrance. Available July 20th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 North Noble Street have any available units?
518 North Noble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 North Noble Street have?
Some of 518 North Noble Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 North Noble Street currently offering any rent specials?
518 North Noble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 North Noble Street pet-friendly?
No, 518 North Noble Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 518 North Noble Street offer parking?
Yes, 518 North Noble Street offers parking.
Does 518 North Noble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 North Noble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 North Noble Street have a pool?
No, 518 North Noble Street does not have a pool.
Does 518 North Noble Street have accessible units?
No, 518 North Noble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 518 North Noble Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 North Noble Street does not have units with dishwashers.
