Fantastic Lincoln Square property featuring extra-large, sunny living space, separate dining area with built-in hutch, eat in kitchen with giant pantry, hardwood floors, and original woodwork throughout. Conveniently located near tons of dining and entertainment options, close to the Western Brown line CTA train, and a block to the Western bus. Walking distance to Tony's Finer Foods, Mariano's, and Harvest Time Grocery. (3) blocks to Winnemac Park. Cat OK with extra fee.