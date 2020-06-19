5115 N Winchester Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

RAVENSWOOD

on Winchester and Winona

Rent: $1550 / Month

Beds: 1

Bath: 1

Available Date: NOW

Pet: Cats Allowed, no dogs

Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water



Unit can be seen in person!

Check out the 3D tour here: www.vpix.net/756484



Brand NEW gut-rehab, you'll be the first tenant to live here after the renovation!

- Fresh New Modern Remodeled apartment w/ Free Heat!

- Rehabbed kitchen w/ NEW cabinets & Granite counter tops

- SS appliances (inc. dishwasher)

- Remodeled bathroom w/ fresh tile work

- bigger queen sized bedroom w/ good closet space

- refinished hard wood floors

- Large space, Living room and dining room



- FREE HEAT!

- new windows throughout entire building

- laundry room in building, coin

- building engineer assigned

- around the corner from Winnemac park

- 1 block to 2 bus lines, under 1/2 mile to El or Metra



ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company in Chicago since 1966!

We screen on credit/background

No security deposit!

Free to apply

Monthly Building management/bundled services fee $20/month

Admin fee + First mo rent due at lease signing



Winona & Winchester



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing -



To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php



FEATURES

Building Engineer

Ceiling Fan

Close to EL

Dishwasher

Gas Stove

Granite Countertops

Hardwood Floors

Heat and Hot Water

Laundry in Building

Modern Bathrooms

Modern Rehab

Modern appliances

Near Bus Lines

Near Metra

New Windows

Refrigerator

Renovated Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances



UNIT IS UNOCCUPIED SO WE CAN SET UP A SHOWING / OR DO VIDEO TOUR!



Laura Toth

847-361-2911 - cell

Laura @ icmproperties.com

ICM Properties, Inc.

VIEW MORE LISTINGS HERE: https://site.yougotlistings.com/93919

do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5662099)