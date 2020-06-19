5115 N Winchester Ave

Amenities
RAVENSWOOD
on Winchester and Winona
Rent: $1550 / Month
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
Available Date: NOW
Pet: Cats Allowed, no dogs
Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water
Unit can be seen in person!
Check out the 3D tour here: www.vpix.net/756484
Brand NEW gut-rehab, you'll be the first tenant to live here after the renovation!
- Fresh New Modern Remodeled apartment w/ Free Heat!
- Rehabbed kitchen w/ NEW cabinets & Granite counter tops
- SS appliances (inc. dishwasher)
- Remodeled bathroom w/ fresh tile work
- bigger queen sized bedroom w/ good closet space
- refinished hard wood floors
- Large space, Living room and dining room
- FREE HEAT!
- new windows throughout entire building
- laundry room in building, coin
- building engineer assigned
- around the corner from Winnemac park
- 1 block to 2 bus lines, under 1/2 mile to El or Metra
ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company in Chicago since 1966!
We screen on credit/background
No security deposit!
Free to apply
Monthly Building management/bundled services fee $20/month
Admin fee + First mo rent due at lease signing
Winona & Winchester
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing -
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php
FEATURES
Building Engineer
Ceiling Fan
Close to EL
Dishwasher
Gas Stove
Granite Countertops
Hardwood Floors
Heat and Hot Water
Laundry in Building
Modern Bathrooms
Modern Rehab
Modern appliances
Near Bus Lines
Near Metra
New Windows
Refrigerator
Renovated Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
UNIT IS UNOCCUPIED SO WE CAN SET UP A SHOWING / OR DO VIDEO TOUR!
Laura Toth
847-361-2911 - cell
Laura @ icmproperties.com
ICM Properties, Inc.
VIEW MORE LISTINGS HERE: https://site.yougotlistings.com/93919
No Dogs Allowed
