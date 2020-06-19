All apartments in Chicago
5115 N Winchester Ave
5115 N Winchester Ave

5115 North Winchester Avenue · (847) 361-2911
Location

5115 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1bed/1bath - brand new gut rehab · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
RAVENSWOOD
on Winchester and Winona
Rent: $1550 / Month
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
Available Date: NOW
Pet: Cats Allowed, no dogs
Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water

Unit can be seen in person!
Check out the 3D tour here: www.vpix.net/756484

Brand NEW gut-rehab, you'll be the first tenant to live here after the renovation!
- Fresh New Modern Remodeled apartment w/ Free Heat!
- Rehabbed kitchen w/ NEW cabinets & Granite counter tops
- SS appliances (inc. dishwasher)
- Remodeled bathroom w/ fresh tile work
- bigger queen sized bedroom w/ good closet space
- refinished hard wood floors
- Large space, Living room and dining room

- FREE HEAT!
- new windows throughout entire building
- laundry room in building, coin
- building engineer assigned
- around the corner from Winnemac park
- 1 block to 2 bus lines, under 1/2 mile to El or Metra

ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company in Chicago since 1966!
We screen on credit/background
No security deposit!
Free to apply
Monthly Building management/bundled services fee $20/month
Admin fee + First mo rent due at lease signing

Winona & Winchester

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing -

To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php

FEATURES
Building Engineer
Ceiling Fan
Close to EL
Dishwasher
Gas Stove
Granite Countertops
Hardwood Floors
Heat and Hot Water
Laundry in Building
Modern Bathrooms
Modern Rehab
Modern appliances
Near Bus Lines
Near Metra
New Windows
Refrigerator
Renovated Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances

UNIT IS UNOCCUPIED SO WE CAN SET UP A SHOWING / OR DO VIDEO TOUR!

Laura Toth
847-361-2911 - cell
Laura @ icmproperties.com
ICM Properties, Inc.
VIEW MORE LISTINGS HERE: https://site.yougotlistings.com/93919
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5662099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

