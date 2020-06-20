511 W Division St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Sweet Home Chicago



1 bedroom condo in old town & river north location, close to Chicago downtown. The property features: modern, open floor plan, huge bedroom with 2 closets, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, window treatments, light fixtures, private balcony, washer and dryer in unit. Heat and ac included in the rental price! Close to a red and brown line metro stops and Lasalle and Division buses. Parking spot in a garage rents for $150. A great place to call home!

