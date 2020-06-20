All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 511 W Division St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
511 W Division St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

511 W Division St

511 West Division Street · (312) 532-4009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

511 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Sweet Home Chicago - Property Id: 281262

1 bedroom condo in old town & river north location, close to Chicago downtown. The property features: modern, open floor plan, huge bedroom with 2 closets, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, window treatments, light fixtures, private balcony, washer and dryer in unit. Heat and ac included in the rental price! Close to a red and brown line metro stops and Lasalle and Division buses. Parking spot in a garage rents for $150. A great place to call home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281262
Property Id 281262

(RLNE5784227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 W Division St have any available units?
511 W Division St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 W Division St have?
Some of 511 W Division St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 W Division St currently offering any rent specials?
511 W Division St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 W Division St pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 W Division St is pet friendly.
Does 511 W Division St offer parking?
Yes, 511 W Division St does offer parking.
Does 511 W Division St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 W Division St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 W Division St have a pool?
No, 511 W Division St does not have a pool.
Does 511 W Division St have accessible units?
No, 511 W Division St does not have accessible units.
Does 511 W Division St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 W Division St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 511 W Division St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5034 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
2735 N Magnolia
2735 North Magnolia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St
Chicago, IL 60619
2618-26 N Rockwell
2618 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60647
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue
Chicago, IL 60616
Pangea Commons - 5015 S Champlain
5015 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Irving Park
725 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity