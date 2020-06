Amenities

Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 1 bed in Lincoln Square/Ravenswood area! - Property Id: 286283



This is a great location in Ravenswood/Lincoln Square. It's really close to Winnemac Park and an easy walk to the Western bus or Western brown line, or the Foster bus. This 1 bed is a great deal for the neighborhood. Heat and water are included in rent. The bathroom has been recently updated. There is laundry in the building and cats are allowed.



No Dogs Allowed



